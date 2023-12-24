Bazawule composed and performed the score for The Burial of Kojo, telling the BBC after the film’s 2018 premiere: “Making film is, I believe, the quintessential mix of all creative endeavours – you get to be a bit of a writer, you get to be a bit of a visual artist, you get to be a bit of a musician, all in one.”

Despite not possessing formal training or funding from traditional sources, Bazawule’s debut film caught the eye of Hollywood titan Ava DuVernay, director of projects like Selma and When They See Us.

After her company Array picked up The Burial of Kojo’s distribution rights, it became the first Ghanaian-produced film to stream on Netflix.

Bazawule received widespread critical acclaim, with the New York Times praising “a near-virtuoso work, a feast of emotion, nuance and beauty, and a startling feature directing debut”.

And film critics were not the only ones who were impressed. According to Bazawule, it was after watching The Burial of Kojo on Netflix that Beyoncé invited him on board her own cinematic effort, Black Is King.

Released in 2020, it serves as a visual companion to Beyoncé’s soundtrack for the 2019 Lion King reboot.

The film celebrates black identity and female empowerment, while showcasing talent and culture from across Africa.