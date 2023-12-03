Failed parliamentary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman has pledged to support Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah who won the party’s primary in the constituency.

Mr Bannerman lost the Odododiodoo parliamentary primary to Mr Sowah, who had 737 votes. Bannerman was able to secure 524 votes.

Addressing journalists after the primary in Accra on Saturday, Mr Bannerman said “The delegates of Odododiodioo have spoken and they have spoken well enough for all of us to accept so I have to accept the verdict of the delegates.”

“I am a party person and for me party first so I am ready to help the party in whatever way I can going forward.”