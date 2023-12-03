Richard Nyamah, the defeated Parliamentary hopeful for Kpandai, has pledged his support to Matthew Nyindam to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

The campaign leading up to the elections was intense, with both candidates tirelessly traversing the Kpandai constituency, addressing crowds, and outlining their visions for the region.

Richard Nyamah, however, managed a meagre 60 votes in Saturday’s primary while Matthew Nyindam polled 682 votes to secure his victory.

Speaking to journalists, My Nyamah said “I will use the opportunity to thank the almighty God for life and health and also thank my ‘Nyamah for Kpandai team’, they have fought a good fight. Given a second chance, I don’t think I will change anything. In the end, Kpandai needs to be liberated.”

“And I pray and I promise that I will put my shoulder to the wheel to ensure that my brother Matthew Nyindam and our Vice President His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia become the MP and the President respectively.”