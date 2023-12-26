There has been an escalation of activity by Hezbollah and other armed militias in the region following Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Tom White, Director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA, told the BBC World Service’s Newshour programme that there were currently an estimated 150,000 people in central Gaza who had received evacuation orders from the Israeli military.

Also speaking to the Newshour, Ms Connell said: “What I saw at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in [the city of] Deir al-Balah was absolute carnage.”

There were, she said, many casualties there with “extremely severe wounds but [who] cannot be treated because there are so many people in front of them in the line for surgery, and the hospital is absolutely overloaded.”

“And some of those that I saw were people who were hit in the strike yesterday [Sunday],” she said in a reference to a reported attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry says at least 70 people were killed in the Israeli strike.