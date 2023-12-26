In the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Northern region, several incumbent MPs face strong opposition from challengers. Notable contests include Farouk Aliu Mahama in Yendi and Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul in Bimbilla.

In the Bimbilla constituency, Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk and the incumbent MP submitted their nomination forms. Supporters of the MP highlight his unfinished task of eliminating the opposition in the constituency.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoub joins in, urging voters to support the MP to continue his positive contributions to the constituency.

However, some aspirants have raised concerns about the conduct of the primaries, accusing constituency executives of bias and calling for intervention from regional and national executives.

But Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk accuses constituency executives of bias and calls for intervention from regional and national executives. He raised concerns about pressure on delegates to endorse his opponent’s forms.

Expressing worry about the safety of his submitted forms, Raruk calls for immediate action to address the issues and urges the constituency chairman to uphold neutrality.

The Masloc CEO Hajia Abibata Saani in Yendi, has also re-entered the race, emphasizing the need for better representation. Pleading for full support if she emerges victorious, she appeals to her contender and the party, emphasizing her past support for the candidate. She urges delegates to give her a chance.

Meanwhile, the Elections Committee emphasizes the importance of carefully chosen messages, considering it an internal contest. Alhaji Gazali, the constituency chairman for Yendi, addressed the aspirants, emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent process.

The outcome of these contests will shape the party’s representation in crucial constituencies