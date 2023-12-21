After fiercely contested zonal and national competitions, a 23-year-old graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Okyere Fred Acheamfo, known by his showbiz name ‘Jay Wilder’, emerged as the ultimate winner of this year’s edition of Orijin Untamed.

Jay Wilder secured the much-touted grand prize at stake, walking away with GHS 80,000.00 after three rounds of intense competition.

The Orijin Untamed Grand Finale did not conform to the conventional talent search format. It started off with all eight finalists standing united on stage, blending their voices in a harmonious tone that resonated with the theme of “Celebrating Orijinality”.

The crowd, captivated by this unique opening, responded with nods of approval and thunderous applause, setting the tone for a night of artistic expression. Each finalist took turns delivering a show-stopping 5-minute performance that ranged from rap and singing to spoken word.

As the competition progressed, the top 4 semi-finalists emerged, with representation from Kumasi, Greater Accra and Bolgatanga. The top 4 semifinalists were Kay Magma, Jay Wilder, Klasic Again, and Blak Berry.

After an intense round, Jay Wilder came tops as the winner with Blakk Berry emerging as the first runner up while Kay Magma secured the third position.

The judges, critical of the contestant’s audience engagement skills, finesse, and vocal dexterity, found themselves carried away by the finalists at various points in time. Amidst laughter and an exchange of catchphrases between the artists and the audience such as “Awoo”, and “never trust a soul”, the event became an immersive experience.

The first edition of Orijin Untamed leaves a legacy of artistic brilliance, unity, and the triumph of authenticity. The Grand Finale at the Old Kingsway Building will be remembered as a night that celebrated not just the winner but the spirit of Orijinality that defines the essence of Orijin.

Orijin Untamed, an exciting nationwide talent search in the fields of art and music, kicked off in Bolgatanga, followed by resonant events in Kumasi in October and Accra, which saw three zonal winners making away with GHS 8,000 each. These auditions unveiled eight (8) exceptionally talented individuals gearing up for the grand finale on December 15th in Jamestown to win the ultimate prize of GHS80,000. Ahead of the Grand Competition, a virtual bootcamp was organized to accelerate their careers.

Hailing from the Northern Zone were Klasic Again and Mat De Poet; the Middle Zone boasts of the talents of Jay Wilder and Kay Magma; and the Greater Accra Zone showcased Blakk Berry, IKNA, Sumoney, and Messi Jay. These gifted individuals triumphed in their respective zones, earning the right to compete for the coveted prize at the grand finale.

Aligned with Orijin’s core philosophy of ‘Orijinality,’ this campaign pays tribute to the celebration of authenticity and self-expression, and the introduction of Orijin Untamed seamlessly aligns with this vision. The Orijin Untamed platform aims to empower young talents to follow their passions while nurturing their creative abilities.