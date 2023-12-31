The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, brought smiles to the faces of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the constituency as he donated wheelchairs and food items to over 300 PWDs as part of his Christmas celebration events.

Jefferson Sackey, who also treated the PWDs to a feast of good food and music, said it was one way of showing care and affection for persons living with disabilities in the constituency.

“Well, when it’s Christmas, most of our brothers and sisters here are left out because of their predicaments; society often neglects them, so I thought it wise enough to add them to my plans during this festive season and also let them know they are part of us no matter what.”

Jefferson Sackey gave out three new wheelchairs to three PWDs whose situations were described as critical and needed attention.

“Just before Christmas, my campaign office was informed about how three PWDs were in dire need of wheelchairs to aid their movement, so I immediately placed some calls and managed to get them what they desired, and I must say they are really happy.”

Jefferson Sackey promised to make this engagement with the PWDs an annual one under the “Jefferson Sackey Christmas Feast” and said more lives would be touched in the coming years.

Food items, including bags of rice and local drinks, were distributed to the over 300 PWDs who were present.

Jefferson Sackey is hoping to win the Ablekuma Central seat back for the NPP after losing it to the NDC in the 2020 election.