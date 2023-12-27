The Ghana Police Service has reminded all, especially faith-based organisations that the law on the communication of prophecies is still in force.

POLICE REMINDER ON PROPHECY COMMUNICATION

1. As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on Publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.

2. We are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals, for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies. While this has protected the rights and freedoms of those who are normally affected by these prophecies, it has also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.

3. We urge the general public especially faith-based groups and individuals to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order and security in our beloved country is maintained.

4. The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

5. As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.

6. In the spirit of the s eason, we wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.