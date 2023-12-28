The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 210 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

Fighting is continuing across the territory, with the Israeli military saying its troops are in Daraj and Tuffah neighbourhoods of Gaza City.

Israeli soldiers have raided money exchange shops in the occupied West Bank, seizing millions of shekels that authorities say were to help fund groups like Hamas.

An Israeli minister says the military will act to remove armed group Hezbollah from the border between Israel and Lebanon if attacks continue.

The UN has warned that the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank is rapidly deteriorating and has called for Israel to “end unlawful killings” of Palestinians.

At least 1,200 people were killed when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October and about 240 others were taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says over 21,320 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its retaliatory campaign.