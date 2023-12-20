Spokesperson for the New Force political movement Shalimar Abbiusi has been deported to her native Belgium in a move sparking accusations of unfair treatment and human rights violations.

She was deported after the state on Tuesday dropped the charge of obtaining a student permit with false declaration and subsequently rearrested her.

Her lawyers had accused the Ghana Immigration Service of seeking to deport her as a reason for the withdrawal of the charge. But the service had explained that a decision was yet to be taken on her fate.

But in an interview with Citi News, lead counsel for Ms Abbiusi, Francis Xavier Sosu, who confirmed her exit, described the mode of her deportation as an affront to her fundamental human rights.

“I picked information that sometime last night, she was being escorted to board the Brussels Airline to Belgium. But clearly, this is so shameful and disgraceful.

“Because she was not deported from Ghana and there was no deportation order by the Minister but an Executive Instrument. So holding her and even denying her access to her lawyers and even her Family and escorting her with men in uniform was a violation. When you revoked the person’s visa and said that leave our jurisdiction within 24 hours, she could move from Ghana to Togo. She has the Liberty to move anywhere else that she can go.”