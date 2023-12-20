The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for its parliamentary primaries in all constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The nominations are expected to be opened from today December 20 to December 23.

Some constituencies including Dome Kwabenya, Bantama, Ayawaso Central and Nsawam Adoagyiri are expected to be of interest considering the persons who intend to contest in the polls.

The party has urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the rules governing the process. It has also entreated party officers not to deny aspirants the forms.

Deputy General Secretary of the party, Haruna Mohammed told Citi News “As we speak all the constituencies have their forms and they open at 8:30 and close at 5 pm as nominations open from today and close from 25th of December.

“Everything is set on our side, and we are doing everything possible to make sure that this election remains free and fair.”

“We entreat every aspirant to get to the constituency office and ask that you want to purchase the form. If you are denied to purchase of the form, you move to the region, if you are denied the form you download it from the net where it is incorporated so that when you are to download it you pay the appropriate fee of GHS3000…However, all party officers have been entreated not to deny any aspirant the form. No officer has the right to deny anyone the form.”