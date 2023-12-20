Supreme Court nominee, Anthony Henry Kwofie, has vehemently rejected claims that the Judiciary is compromised by political judges.

Responding to a question from Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, Justice Kwofie emphasized the absence of political influence within the judiciary.

“There are no political judges. It is dangerous to describe a judge as political this, political that. It is a very dangerous thing for even a judge to allow himself to be described that way. If a judge has to act according to his conscience and according to the oath that he takes, there are no political judges”.

Justice Kwofie also suggested a reevaluation of the judiciary’s communication department and advocated for the establishment of a robust communications or public relations department to address public concerns and enhance transparency.

“The perception about corruption is a mind issue. And perceptions are difficult to deal with. There have been several seminars not by the association but by the judiciary on corruption, on ethics and as I said we also have a complaint unit…Almost every year we do it.

“The perceptions of corruption, some of them are unfounded. Somebody goes to court, he loses a case, and there is corruption. Somebody goes to court, he misconducts himself, there is an issue, there is corruption. Unfortunately, we as judges cannot sit and make press conferences and say that this is this.”

“Communication in this age is extremely important…probably we need to look at our communication department. It is something I have personally been advocating for that we need a very strong communications or public relations department,” he said.