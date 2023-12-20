The Chief Executive Officer of Mikkado Holdings, Nana Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo, is urging educational institutions to align their teaching and learning methods with the evolving needs of Ghana’s economy.

He emphasized that the graduates of these institutions play a crucial role in spearheading the country’s growth.

Speaking at the 14th congregation of Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLIBT) on the theme “Positioning Tertiary Institutions in Emerging Economies for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation,” Dr. Michael Addo underscored the significant role that educational institutions can play in transforming Ghana’s economy.

“Emerging economies today like in Ghana are experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation. They represent fertile ground for new ideas, innovation, and enterprise. Yet, for this potential to be fully harnessed and realized, it is imperative that our educational institutions adapt and align with the evolving needs of these economies.”

“At Data Link Institute of Business and Technology, we have taken significant strides to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Our curriculum emphasizes practical skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving, preparing graduates to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. Moreover, we foster an ecosystem that encourages creativity, risk-taking, and the spirit of entrepreneurship which has a lot to do with the mindset. So the responsibility does not end with us, the educators only.”

Nana Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo further urged the graduates to contribute their share to society, utilizing the knowledge and skills they have acquired.

“You the graduates, are the torchbearers of this vision. As you step into the world beyond these walls remember that you carry the knowledge skills and values instilled in you during your time here. It is now your duty to apply them in ways that will not only benefit you individually but also contribute to the greater good of society. Let me emphasize the significance of entrepreneurship in today’s world. It is not merely about starting a business, but about creating value, solving problems, and driving positive change. Entrepreneurs are the engines of economic progress, the architects of innovation, and the champions of new ideas using the right imaginative side of the brain. Entrepreneurship is organizing resources (both natural and artificial) to form a venture that will generate income and solve societal problems.”

Professor Stanley Saamoah Moffatt, the President of the Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLIBT) in Tema, called on the graduates to become change agents.

He urged them to seize the numerous opportunities that the world offers.

“My deepest congratulations to every one of you are extended with great pride. Your stay at Data Link Institute has given you knowledge and skills, but it has also sparked your entrepreneurial spirit. If you have a great idea, work at it, don’t give up. The world is currently ablaze with start-ups which have been initiated by young people such as you. Your success shall be measured by the vibrancy and dynamism of your individual ideas. Dream big. Let Albert Einstein’s quote, “Imagination is more important than knowledge, for knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world,” be your compass as you venture into new waters. You can conceive, invent, and create thanks to your education. The journey ahead may have its difficulties but let that serve as evidence of your tenacity. Your degrees and diplomas are more than just papers; they represent the doorways to a world of opportunities. Nelson Mandela once said, “The most powerful weapon you can use to change the world is education.”

“You are job creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators, not job seekers. Maintain the virtues of honesty, selflessness, creativity, and emotional intelligence in your pursuit of excellence. Keep in mind our university’s motto, “Ploughing Minds for Service,” as we celebrate your accomplishments together. You now hold responsibility for knowledge and serve as change agents.