The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, has expressed confidence in securing victory in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.

Siaw explained that his exemplary track record and positive impact in the constituency position him favourably for success in the upcoming elections.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr Siaw said “If we are supposed to go to polls today Hayford Siaw will get about 70% of the votes among the delegates in Nsawam-Adoagyiri. If you look at the track record of Hayford Siaw in the constituency, I have also contributed a lot to the delegates and the polling station executives.”

Meanwhile, he said he would give officers of the party in the constituency the benefit of the doubt for initially denying him the nomination forms.

He indicated “We want to give them the benefit of the doubt that they did not have the form with them or at the constituency office so we will not make any accusations without having any factual evidence to back it. They told us that the form is not in their office, so we will respect the statement that they made and believe so.”