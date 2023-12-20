Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has earned a spot in the provisional Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

Lamptey is among the 11 players selected from the Ghana Premier League, forming part of the 55-man provisional squad.

Leading the Ghana Premier League contingent in the squad are Medeama Sporting Club’s Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Felix Kyei, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Derrick Fordjour.

The captain of the Porcupine Warriors has been prominently linked to the Black Stars in recent weeks, following an impressive string of performances in the Ghana Premier League. With four assists in the league at the time of this update, Lamptey has played a pivotal role in Kotoko’s resurgence after a challenging start to the 2023-2024 season.

Lamptey’s impactful contributions have coincided with Kotoko’s four-game winning streak. Despite a goalless draw with Accra Great Olympics, Kotoko missed the opportunity to secure a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

In the 2023 AFCON group stage, Ghana finds itself placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.