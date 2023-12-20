The first squaf for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON has been unveiled, featuring a total of 55 players, as disclosed by the head coach, Chris Hughton.

Notably, 11 players from the Ghana Premier League have earned provisional spots, among them, Richmond Lamptey, the much-discussed midfielder from Kotoko.

Despite lingering doubts about their fitness due to season-long injuries, three prominent players, namely Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, and Southampton winger Kamal-Deen Sulemana, have been included in the squad.

Thomas Partey, in particular, has been seen engaging in early-phase recovery workouts.

While Sulemana and Lamptey face an extended period on the sidelines, as per their respective team coaches, the latter has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The trio from England is complemented by other English-based players, including Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace.

It’s worth noting that Ghana endured an early exit from the group stage in the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon.