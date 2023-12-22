The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has picked forms to contest the Ayawaso Central Constituency seat in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The three-time Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, who also doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, will be contested by the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Moses Abor.

The spokesperson for a group of polling station executives, who picked the nomination forms on behalf of Henry Quartey, Bennett Larbi, outlined his achievements in the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

“We decided to come and pick Honourable Henry Quartey’s form for him because he has done a massive job. It is unprecedented. If you come to the constituency, all the major roads are now asphalted… We have never experienced what Honourable Henry Quartey has done before.”

“So we think he deserves to be given more chance, that is why the polling station executives will not allow him to come and pick the forms; we have done that for him. We are waiting for when the time comes; the filing fee too, we will pay… He has done a good job. No regional minister has done that before,” he stated.