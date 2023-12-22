Dominion Television (TV), a wholly Christian content Network has been adjudged the best Christian TV Station of the year at the Praise Achievement Awards.

The awards which aim at honouring greatness and celebrating true excellence also serves as a rich, diverse and excellent community of Christians in the music, creatives arts, technical, sound and other relevant areas of ministry.

Receiving the award at the Oil Dome in Accra, Mr Ronnie Amarteifio, Sales and Marketing Director at Dominion TV (DTV), attributed the win to its growing base of viewers and partners, as well as its dynamic content offerings.

Tracy Malone, General Manager and Co-Director of Marketing and Sales at DTV thanked the organizers for this recognition and the team at DTV the award highlights the station’s commitment to delivering high-quality Christian content and its impact on the African media landscape.

“This award reflects Dominion TV’s recent initiatives. It aligns with our vision to become a prominent

gateway to Africa’s Christian market 700 million people,” she said.

“Our team of tireless, committed and creative colleagues made this happen,” she added.

Dominion TV Co-founded in 2014 by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the station has transitioned into a Pan-African commercial Christian media house, with leadership and equity investments from Rosa Whitaker and The Whitaker Group.

The station which is known across Africa as the media house for inspired and empowered living, has a unique diverse programming that goes beyond conventional preaching, praise and worship to other

transformative content that spans dramatic films, health, sports, fashion, food, news, entertainment, documentaries, and special features.

Their content also focuses on real life solutions to depression, finances, entrepreneurship and family matters, with an upcoming bloc of Children’s programming that promises to be significant.

It broadcasts 24 hours daily in 48 African countries on DST (Channel 352), GoTV (Channel 213), and digitally, and also offers advertising and other opportunities to reach Ghana’s and Africa’s Christian community.

Praise Achievement Award Organized by God’s Family Music Ministries, the Praise Achievement Awards is a prestigious annual music awards festival that honours gospel musicians across Africa.

With offices in Minnesota, USA, and Accra, Ghana, God’s Family Music Ministries plays a significant role in celebrating outstanding achievements in gospel music.