AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine has been the bedrock and financial pillar of Obuasi’s economic activities for decades, serving as a major source of revenue and employment for the community.

The mine, in operation since 1897, has significantly contributed to the development of the town and its surrounding areas by supporting various social and environmental initiatives, such as education, health, sanitation, and reforestation.

The economy of Obuasi and its surrounding areas experienced a sharp downturn when the mine was shut down and placed under care and maintenance. The closure of the mine harmed the livelihoods of the local population, who depended on it for employment, income, and social services.

The mine’s reopening has been a welcome development for the local community, which hopes to benefit from the employment opportunities it will create.

Some residents are expected to work directly for the mining company, while others will be hired by its subcontractors to boost the local economy and provide a source of income for many families.

The mine’s performance since reopening has been below its targeted expectations, raising concerns among the workers about its viability and sustainability.

The Obuasi Church of Pentecost is a Christian community that believes in the power of prayer and the importance of social responsibility. On the 8th of December 2023, the church organized a special all-night prayer session for the company in this view.

The church recognizes that the mining industry faces many challenges, such as environmental impacts, fluctuating gold prices, and security issues, but it hopes that through their prayers, God will bless AngloGold Ashanti with wisdom, guidance, and protection. The church prays that the company will continue to operate responsibly and ethically, benefiting both the shareholders and the stakeholders.

The church members also prayed for God’s blessing and protection over the company’s workers, equipment, and operations, the peace and harmony of the community, and the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. They thanked God for the economic and social benefits that the company has brought to the community and the nation.

The prayer session was led by Prophet David Kankam Beditor (Obuasi Area Head – Church of Pentecost) in an area mega all-night prayer session dubbed “Cry out for the prosperity of AGA and the people of Obuasi area,” under the theme, “Your bitter water will become living water – Exodus 15:22.”

The prayer session was attended by over seven thousand church members from thirty-one various districts forming the Obuasi Area who interceded for improved production of the company, the wellbeing of its workers, and for other investment opportunities in Obuasi that will benefit the people, the church, and the nation at large. They believed that God would hear their prayers and grant their requests, as they trusted in His power and grace.