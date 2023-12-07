One more body has been retrieved from the river that drowned the incumbent Assemblyman for Teberebie electoral area at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, popularly known as Teacher Obour, the head teacher and incumbent assemblyman for the area, who was seeking re-election, reportedly drowned in a river connecting to Aklika while on his way to campaign in nearby villages.

Reports also suggest that a former assembly member in the same constituency, who was Manasseh’s competitor, also suffered the same fate two weeks before the elections four years ago.

The late assemblyman Citi News understands was also a deputy constituency secretary for the NDC in the Tarkwa Nsaem constituency.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, the NDC Constituency Secretary for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Stephen Ayombisa said the party has suspended all party activities for the next 3 days.

“He is the constituency deputy secretary, therefore the party has decided to mourn him for the next three days, hence the decision to suspend all party activities so that after three days we sit with the family, and then we can come out with details of the burial and funeral rites.”

“Unfortunately, I think at the time they got to the bank of the river, those jackets were not available and as for life jackets, they are there just that at the time they got there they were not available.”

“More so, he doesn’t know how to swim so that also led to his timely death. There were five people in the boat when the boat capsized. Three of them were able to swim ashore, but two of them unfortunately couldn’t make it. On Wednesday morning, the other body has been retrieved.”