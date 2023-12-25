Who says you cannot party with gospel music? The audience at the Citiuation all-white outdoor party disproved that notion as Perez Musik took centre stage, thrilling them with a heavenly musical treat.

In what seemed like a magical enchantment, the patrons found themselves unable to resist the infectious rhythm of Perez Musik’s gospel performance, dancing with unbridled joy.

Prior to gracing the stage, Perez Musik, in an interview with DJ Mingle on Citi FM, assured that he was coming to share the message of Jesus Christ, and true to his word, he delivered just that. Indeed, Perez Musik demonstrated that you can bring Jesus to the party and still have an unforgettable time.

During his soul-stirring set, Perez Musik performed an array of uplifting songs, including the soulful ‘Hewale Lala’ and the spiritually charged ‘Blema Tesa.’ Each note resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere where the divine met the celebratory.

The crowd, caught in the spell of Perez Musik’s gospel tunes, danced with both abandon and reverence, proving that good music knows no bounds.

As the artist skillfully weaved his melodies, the outdoor party transformed into a spiritual celebration, leaving a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to be part of this unique experience.