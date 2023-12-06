The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) and the Technical University Workers Association-Ghana (TUWAG) have successfully merged and resolved to form a robust alliance dedicated to advocating for improved conditions for their members across public and Technical Universities in the country.

Following a meeting on November 10, 2023, the unions considered proposals and subsequently constituted a committee to determine the modalities for the merger.

In a collaborative effort, TEWUG and TUWAG aim to use the merger to advance the interests of their members and actively engage the Government in addressing issues related to collective bargaining.

The National President, Sulemana Abdul Rahman, speaking during a news conference to announce the merger in Kumasi, noted that the parties are expected to share some characteristics as far as the merger is concerned.

“Both parties shall exchange joint information on collective bargaining in aiming to the advancement of the interest of their respective members and exchange best practices and resources handling and support for effective grievances handling and dispute resolution processes.”

Both unions say they are committed to fostering cooperation, communication, and safeguarding the interests of their members in public and Technical Universities.

TEWUG and TUWAG have jointly directed their members to acknowledge the merged entity as a unified body and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the unions.