Thousands of Israeli teenagers are marching to demand the return of hostages from Gaza.

The participants of the march are making their way through Jerusalem and will reach the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, later today.

They set out from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The teenagers are calling for a new deal to return the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel says 129 people remain unaccounted for after they were abducted and taken to Gaza during the October 7 attacks by Hamas. You can read some of their stories here.