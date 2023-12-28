Deaths and damage caused by Israeli air strikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza on 24 December was due to a mistake, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official, who has been quoted by Israeli media.

Speaking to public broadcaster Kan news, the military official said using the incorrect type of munition led to “extensive collateral damage” and the incident was being investigated further.

Asked about the report, the IDF told the BBC that it “regrets the harm to uninvolved individuals, and is working to draw lessons from the incident”.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, 70 people were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Maghazi refugee camp on Sunday.