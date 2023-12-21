The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana on Friday, December 15, 2023 cut sod for its new state-of-the-art head office building project located at West Cantonments in Accra.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including government officials, customers of the bank, project consultants, architects, engineers, religious leaders, and prominent figures within the banking sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abiola Bawuah, Executive Director & CEO, of UBA Africa, noted, “This building will be more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a symbol of our long-term commitment to the Ghanaian people, a commitment to growth and prosperity.

She further reiterated that “UBA Ghana is not just building a physical structure, we are laying the foundation for enhanced financial services, innovative solutions, and impactful partnerships that will contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana and beyond.”

Also, present was Kweku A. Awotwi, Board Chairman of UBA Ghana. Addressing the gathering, he expressed his gratitude to all customers of the bank for their unwavering support over the years, saying, “Together, we are crafting a narrative of progress and success, and I am very confident that the new UBA Ghana Head Office will stand as a beacon of excellence.”

“As we embark on this architectural venture, let us keep in mind the core values that define UBA – Enterprise, Excellence, and Execution. Our mission to be a role model for African businesses is fortified by the determination we showcase today,” says Mr. Awotwi.

Chris Ofikulu, MD of UBA Ghana and Regional CEO of UBA West Africa commented that “This is a very important event in the history of UBA Ghana as it signifies the end of our long-trudged push to owning a head office building of our own. This journey, of actualizing our Head office building, has not been without hiccups, but we thank God that we have overcome all the challenges leading to this epic milestone.”

UBA remains dedicated to providing world-class banking solutions, leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences and drive financial inclusion across Ghana. The new head office signifies the bank’s unwavering commitment to serving its customers better and fostering economic development in the communities it operates in.