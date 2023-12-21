The 21st meeting of the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) Board of Trustees, held at the Knowledge City Campus in Kokomlemle, Accra, saw the election and swearing-in of Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah as the new Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees.

Emeritus Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah is a world-renowned Professor of Chemistry and a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon.

He holds the position of Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the same institution. He is a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Fellow of the Ghana Chemical Society.

Having served as the Vice Chairman of the AIT Board since 2017, Professor Addae-Mensah now succeeds the late Professor Edward S. Ayensu, the former Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees.

Additionally, the Board elected and sworn in the Very Rev. Professor Samuel K. Adjepong, a globally recognized academician and a founding member of the AIT Board of Trustees, as the new Vice Chairman. Very Rev. Professor Samuel K. Adjepong, the Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

The distinguished membership of the AIT Board of Trustees includes Dr. K.Y. Amoako, Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; Professor William Otoo Ellis, Former Vice Chancellor, KNUST; Dr. Grace Bediako, Former Government Statistician; Professor Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Education, Winneba; Very Rev. Ama Afo Blay, Former Director General, Ghana Education Service; Mr. K.S Yamoah, Former Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE); Professor Anuwar Ali, Former Vice Chancellor of Open University of Malaysia; and Professor Clement Dzidonu, President of AIT.

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], recognized as the leading private university in Ghana by Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and development.

Accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), AIT offers both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs. AIT is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for campus-based undergraduate programs in Engineering, Computer Science/IT, and Business Administration and with the Open University of Malaysia for Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Master’s and PhD levels.