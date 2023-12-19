The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for the 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, WAEC reported that a total of 163 candidates sat for the ABCE, while 173 candidates sat for the GBCE.

“Five (5) candidates who were found with mobile phones in the examination hall have had their results withheld pending the outcome of investigations,” it added.

The Council cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promised to upgrade results for a fee and told candidates that WAEC results were secure and could be authenticated.

“The Council expresses its sincerest gratitude to stakeholders especially the Security Agencies, Heads of School, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners, and all who in diverse ways supported and co-operated with us for the successful conduct of the examinations and release of results,” WAEC added.