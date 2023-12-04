Pressure group OccupyGhana is mourning the death of one of its leading members, Sydney Casely-Hayford, who passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The group says it will continue to be guided by the enduring legacy left by Mr. Sydney Casely-Hayford in their fight for good governance.

In a statement issued on December 4, 2023, the group members highlighted the pivotal role Mr. Casely-Hayford played in the group’s success.

“We mourn the loss of a true, gallant, gritty and witty Occupier and advocate, while recognising his significant impact on the nation. His contributions to the cause of good governance in the media space have left an enduring legacy that will continue to guide our efforts in the future of good governance in the media space have left an enduring legacy that will continue to guide our efforts in the future.”

OccupyGhana members also noted that they ‘already miss’ Sydney Casely-Hayford, whom they affectionately called ‘Spartacus’, and prayed for his spirit to inspire them to carry on the torch for good governance.

“We already miss our ‘Spartacus’! But may we remember and celebrate Sydney Casely-Hayford for his work, and may his spirit inspire us to carry on the torch for good governance, justice and accountability.” OccupyGhana said in its statement.

Casely-Hayford, also a prominent member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana, was widely recognised for his outspoken and candid perspectives on social and economic matters in Ghana.

Reports indicate that he died after a long battle with kidney disease.

Read below the statement by OccupyGhana

Our ref: OG/2023/031

OCCUPYGHANA PRESS RELEASE

Accra, 4 December 2023

PASSING OF SYDNEY CASELY HAYFORD – A PILLAR IN OUR STRUGGLE FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

It was with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Sydney Casely-Hayford, a distinguished and dedicated member of OccupyGhana, in the morning of Friday, 1 December 2023. Over the past 9 years of our existence, Sydney has played a pivotal role in our collective pursuit of good governance and tirelessly advocated for transparency and accountability in Ghana.

Among us, we called him ‘Spartacus,’ because of his brave, unrelenting and unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice and fairness, which has left an indelible mark on us and the broader civil society landscape. His passion for social justice and his relentless efforts to hold those in power accountable for their actions inspired us.

Our fights with and for the Auditor-General were deeply informed and largely shaped by Sydney’s sharp knowledge of accounting and auditing, and his ability to interpret and explain the Auditor-General’s Reports. He deserves a lot of the credit for our victory for Ghana in the Supreme Court decision in OCCUPYGHANA v ATTORNEY-GENERAL. He was also pivotal when we worked on and submitted draft rules on disallowance and surcharge appeals, which the Rules of Court Committee and Parliament enacted as the HIGH COURT (CIVIL PROCEDURE) (AMENDMENT) (NO 2) RULES, 2016 (CI 102).

We mourn the loss of a true, gallant, gritty and witty Occupier and advocate, while recognising his significant impact on the nation. His contributions to the cause of good governance in the media space have left an enduring legacy that will continue to guide our efforts in the future.

We extend our deepest condolences to Sydney’s family during this difficult time. We share in their grief and stand united in honouring the memory of a truly remarkable individual who dedicated his life to the betterment of Ghana.

We already miss our ‘Spartacus’! But may we remember and celebrate Sydney Casely-Hayford for his work, and may his spirit inspire us to carry on the torch for good governance, justice and accountability.

