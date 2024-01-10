The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, have departed the country donning elegant kaftans, to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

All 27 selected players for the tournament will make their entrance in Abidjan adorned in pristine all-white kaftan outfits.

This stylish Ghanaian attire features short sleeves, short pants, and the traditional “ahenema,” enhancing their appearance as they embark on their journey to Ivory Coast for the tournament.

Assigned to Group B, Ghana is scheduled to face off against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique during the group stage.

See more pics here: