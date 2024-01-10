Zambia expects to receive one million cholera vaccine doses from the World Health Organisation amid an outbreak that has killed 249 people since last October.

Roma Chilengi, the health adviser to President Hakainde Hichilema, said the doses will be deployed to the most at risk regions and are due to arrive by Saturday.

“But we will try and prioritise places where the [cholera] problem is highest,” Mr Chilengi told the state-run Daily Mail newspaper.

President Hichilema is on Wednesday expected to visit the main treatment centre at National Heroes Stadium to inspect response measures.

The government has delayed the reopening of schools and rolled out further preventive measures in a bid to contain the outbreak.