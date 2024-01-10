The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, has assured the public that the government has allocated a substantial sum of GH¢120 million to ensure the successful implementation of the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP).

Speaking at a press conference held at the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Alhaji Bashiru addressed speculations and concerns surrounding the sustainability of BEAP.

“Let me state emphatically that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Baumia has allocated GH¢120 million to support the implementation of this programme.”

The programme is, therefore, expected to support 10,000 Small and Medium enterprises and provide 20,000 young people in this country with job opportunities. As I speak, GH¢60 million has already been given to us, and it is in our account. By February-March, we will be getting an additional GH¢60 million. What it means is that this program, when it comes to funding, there is absolutely nothing to worry about.”

The Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) is a flagship program of the YEA designed to provide financial support for employers to re-hire laid-off employees, hire new employees, and connect with the YEA Job Centre job applicants looking for work experience and job opportunities.

According to him, this became important following the surge in youth unemployment due to the impact of COVID-19 on governments across the globe.

“The BEAP will offer an opportunity to employers by providing up to GH¢500 support monthly to businesses per employee, provide pre-employment and work readiness training to beneficiaries to enhance their skills and development, and provide recruitment assistance to support beneficiary businesses with the recruitment and selection of the youth,” the Deputy YEA CEO added.

He mentioned the age limit for consideration as 16-35 years, with a priority given to persons with disabilities and women-led businesses. Alhaji Bashiru emphasized the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic development through initiatives like BEAP.

He assured the public that the allocated funds would be efficiently managed to maximize the impact of the program. He mentioned that the agency recruited over 100,000 beneficiaries in its various programs last year and intends to engage over 85,000 Ghanaians in its modules this year.