The funeral service for prominent South African photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane is under way in Johannesburg.

He was granted a provincial official funeral service, which is a special funeral service “reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki are among the attendees.

Magubane died last week aged 91.

He has been eulogised as a key figure in South Africa’s liberation movement due to his coverage of key events in the struggle against apartheid, including the 1976 Soweto uprising in which hundreds of protesting black students were killed.

Magubane’s work pitted him against apartheid authorities, leading to his arrest, solitary confinement for 586 days and a five-year ban from photography.