The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Obuasi has undertaken a massive cleanup exercise on New Year’s Day.

According to Maulvi Rashid Mahmood Minhas, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Obuasi chose this cleanup activity as a way to celebrate New Year’s Day, aligning with the Islamic principle that “Cleanliness Is Half of faith.”

Maulvi Minhas mentioned that the Mission collaborated with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and the Assembly member for New Nsuta Auntie B electoral area to clean up the Horsey Park Lorry Terminal, the main lorry terminal in Obuasi.

“As residents and citizens of Obuasi, it behooves on us to make our communities clean. This is part of our responsibilities, and we are happy to have organized our members to embark on this exercise.”

Regarding the sustainability of the exercise, the religious leader affirmed that there are plans to make the clean-up an annual event after it commenced in 2023.

He noted that the exercise is conducted alongside public education to sensitize the populace on the importance of maintaining a cleaner environment.

Ishaque Ibrahim Amfoh, the Circuit Missionary for Obuasi West, emphasized the benefits of the cleanup exercise, stating that it is part of their communal responsibilities. Plans are underway to intensify campaigns to encourage more people to participate in the cleanup exercise.

“While we are cleaning the environment, we are also sensitizing the general public to get involved whenever there is a cleanup exercise. This will send signals to bystanders about the need to contribute to cleaning the environment.”

Role of faith-based organisations in the 2024 elections

The Circuit Missionary for Obuasi West highlighted the responsibility of faith-based organizations in ensuring a peaceful and successful 2024 general election. He mentioned that while the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission will pray to God, they will also educate their members on the dos and don’ts of the elections.