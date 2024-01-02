DPS Group, manufacturers of quality pipes and household plastics and importers and distributors of pharmaceutical products in Ghana, demonstrated its commitment to community welfare on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, by extending support to communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

DPS Group made a substantial donation of essential food items to Citi FM/Citi TV, in support of the media house’s ‘Relief 4LowerVolta’ initiative aimed at bringing relief to communities affected in the Volta Basin Region. The generous donation took place at the Citi FM office in Adabraka.

Representing DPS Group, Mr. Puneet Gidwani, Director, and Mr. Ezekiel Ahedo, Administrative Assistant, underscored the company’s commitment to supporting the communities in which they operate by presenting 205 bags of 25 kg rice, 100 cartons of oil, and 20 cartons of Mackerel to Citi FM.

Mr. Ahedo emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, recognizing the urgent need for assistance to the flood victims. He said “DPS Group’s donation is aimed at providing relief and bringing joy to the affected individuals, especially during the festive season” Expressing compassion for the hardships faced by those in the Volta Basin, Mr. Ahedo emphasised DPS’s responsibility as a good corporate citizen to offer support during these challenging times.

In appreciation for the platform provided by Citi FM, Mr. Gidwani extended heartfelt appreciation, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the radio station in creating a platform for organizations and individuals to contribute and provide support to the affected communities.

Bernard Avle, the host of Citi FM’s Breakfast Show, conveyed his elation and appreciation, noting that DPS’s gesture arrived at the perfect time as efforts were underway to provide relief items for the festive season to enable the communities to have a good celebration.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of Citi FM/TV, Mr. Richard Dela Sky, co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, expressed profound gratitude to DPS Group. He emphasized the profound impact the donation would have on the affected community, extending heartfelt thanks for the remarkable gesture that would remain etched in the hearts of those whose lives have been touched by this act of kindness.

About DPS Group

DPS Group emerged as a Plastics Manufacturing company in 2010. The inaugural manufacturing unit, DPS Industries, commenced operations in 2011, marking the inception of a journey characterized by innovation and growth. Subsequently, DPS Pipes and Plastics, the second manufacturing unit, began operations in 2016, followed by the establishment of the third Manufacturing Unit, DPS Pens and Plastics, in 2021.

Over the span of 12 years since its inception, DPS Group has successfully positioned itself with a strong foothold in the Ghanaian market, earning acclamation for its diverse range of products and brands. This comprehensive portfolio includes household plastics such as tables, chairs, buckets, and bowls, alongside specialized offerings like PVC, uPVC, HDPE Pipes, and Ballpoint pens.

In a significant stride towards diversification, DPS Group unveiled its Pharmaceutical Division, DPS GmbH, in 2022. The Pharmaceutical division is set to embark on its journey initially as a trading unit, with plans to progressively enter the manufacturing space, reflecting DPS Group’s commitment to continuous evolution and expansion.