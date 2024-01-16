President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended the 2024 Edition of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings on Monday, January 15, 2024, as the forum takes place from Tuesday, January 16, to Friday, January 19.

This attendance was upon the invitation of the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab.

The Davos Meeting has evolved into an iconic global forum that brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance, and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

After the Davos event in Switzerland, the President is scheduled to depart for Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

The Non-Aligned Movement has its origins from what has been referred to as the first large-scale Asian–African or Afro–Asian Conference, held on 18th– 24th April, 1955. It is popularly known as the Bandung Conference (taking on the name of the City where it was held – Bandung, Indonesia).

The Conference was attended by delegations from twenty-nine (29) governments, mostly from Asia – owing to the fact that most of present-day African states were still under colonial control.

Upon leaving Uganda, President Akufo-Addo will then attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, January 22, 2024, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.