Management of the Upper West Regional Hospital in WA awarded a total of 37 staff members at their 2023 annual staff awards ceremony last Saturday, January 13, for their commitment and dedication to duty.

The awards, divided into two categories, aimed to appreciate and motivate the recipients in the discharge of their duties, encouraging all other staff members to put in their best to enhance healthcare delivery.

Under the first category, named “medical director’s special awards,” certificates were presented to some staff and key individuals, including the Upper West regional minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, who has significantly contributed to ensuring the smooth running of the hospital.

In the second category, named “individual awards,” certificates and valuable items such as television sets and fridges were given to distinguished staff.

The overall winner, Regan Agyekum, received a motorcycle as a prize. Braimah Sara Dodo was presented with a deep freezer as the second runner-up, while Bayong-Dimah Judith and Zainab Salifu took home a television set and tabletop fridge, respectively, as the third and fourth runners-up.

Speaking at the event, the medical director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. Robert Amasiya, expressed gratitude to all workers for their dedication to duty. He encouraged them to work hard to make the hospital the most effective referral centre in the north.

“Everyone is a winner today, but among winners, there are winners. As management, the intention is to motivate those who are working beyond what everybody does. What we do know is that all staff have a paid monthly salary, but if people go beyond what they do for their salaries, there must be a system in place to say thank you for going the extra mile. Our belief is that when you go the extra mile, you put a lot of smiles on the faces of people, and that must not go unnoticed.”

He said since its commencement some four years ago, the hospital has surmounted its operational challenges to become the most preferred facility in healthcare delivery not only in the region but also to some clients outside.

“We have a lot of strengths in this hospital which we are leveraging on. It will interest you to know that we have equipment that is hard to find in other parts of the country”.

The Upper West regional director of health services, Dr. Damien Punguyire lauded the management and staff of the facility for effectively responding to the healthcare needs and demands of the inhabitants of the region.

He disclosed that his office has worked closely with the management of the hospital to reduce electricity consumption which hitherto was a hurdle to about forty percent.

Doctor Punguyire admonished the award winners to be motivated to do more and not to rest on their laurels.

“You need to demonstrate that the decision leading to your selection was genuine and so going forward, it is a responsibility on you to do more”.

The overall award winner, Regan Agyakum, expressed gratitude on behalf of his colleagues, thanking the hospital for the recognition and promising to give their best in the coming years.