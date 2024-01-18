Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo over his comments on the lack of development in Ekumfi.

According to Mr Mahama, the president’s comment contradicts the presidential oath.

President Akufo-Addo in an interaction with some traditional leaders from Ekumfi over the weekend said he overlooked development in Ekumfi because the constituents voted out NPP Parliamentary Candidate Francis Ato Cudjoe in the 2020 elections.

In response, Mr. Mahama expressed his disapproval of the President’s comments, labelling them as unfortunate.

He took to social media platform X, emphasizing that President Akufo-Addo’s actions were inconsistent with the principles outlined in Article 36 of Chapter Six of the constitution, which mandates governments to ensure the even distribution of national resources

“The President’s comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is most unfortunate. President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe. His actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons.”

“Let me also remind him of chapter six of our constitution, specifically Article 36 clause 2(d), which stipulates the need for governments to undertake “… even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between the rural and the urban areas,” he stated.

