Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has addressed growing speculations about his alleged rejection of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) appointment, calling them “unfounded” and expressing concern over “unwarranted attacks” directed at him.

Speaking to soldiers at the Burma Camp on Monday, January 15, Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed confusion and disappointment at the negative attention focused on him. He specifically addressed a recent publication claiming he declined the CDS appointment, supposedly stalling military reshuffling.

The General went on to detail the extreme lengths the rumours have reached, including claims of attempts to harm him through mystical means.

“The name Oppong-Preprah is stirring stomachs and heads and creating fear in people. I don’t understand why and so I have been attacked and they keep attacking me.

“Even this morning just before I got here, a publication was sent to me where it is being indicated that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS and as a result, there is a stop in the military shakeup.”

Major General Oppong-Peprah emphasized his resilience and defiance in the face of these accusations: “I have been taken to juju people and all that. We have pictures of it. In fact, it was one of the military police gentlemen who brought me pictures. But I am still standing here, I am not dead and I will not die. If you can’t cope with what I do, just sit down and zip up. That is all,”

Attributing the hostility towards him to jealousy, the General highlighted the army’s collective achievements under his leadership:

“For the past four years together, teamwork we have achieved so much and people are jealous of us. That is all. I did not do it, we did it as an army together with my staff officers and everyone. Commanding officers team going to Bundase and adding to whatever we are doing over there. It is teamwork, it is not me, Oppong-Preprah so don’t attack me,” he added