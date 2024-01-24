Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is on a working visit to the Republic of Estonia from Wednesday, January 23, to January 27, 2024.

Estonia is one of the most advanced digitalized countries in the world, and Vice President Bawumia will use the visit to explore its digital economy and how it can benefit Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia’s spokesperson, Gideon Boako, made this known in a statement dated Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

He said that during his stay in Estonia, Dr. Bawumia would hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Ms. Kaja Kallas, the Undersecretary for Digital Transformation and Government CIO at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalization, Mr. Luukas Ilves, and the Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, Mr. Raigo Uukkivi.

Boako also stated that the Vice President would return to Ghana on Saturday, January 27, 2024.