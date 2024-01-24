Blow Chem Industries Limited has apologised after a user-generated video promoting its non-alcoholic beverage line inadvertently featured its alcoholic brand, Bel Ice, alongside a minor.

The video, created by a dance academy contracted for an influencer marketing campaign, sparked controversy on social media for using a child to indirectly promote alcohol.

Blow Chem in a statement clarified that the contracted influencer, DWP Dance Academy, was solely promoting the non-alcoholic Bel Aqua and Bel Beverages ranges.

However, the academy’s video had Bel Ice, an alcoholic product, being placed in front of a minor who was participating in a playful contest.

The company further admitted a lapse in its approval process, leading to the unintentional inclusion of the alcoholic brand despite its absence from the campaign brief.

The video has been removed, and Blow Chem has pledged a thorough review of its marketing protocols to prevent similar incidents.

Read the full statement below:

Blow Chem’s response to Social Media Post Controversy

Blow Chem Industries Limited, deeply regrets the recent social media post on Afronita’s social media page in which the company’s alcoholic brand- Bel Ice appeared in a range of non-alcoholic products. We wish to apologize to members of the general public whose sensitivities may have been affected by the post.

The post was a User-Generated Content post aimed at creating content marketing for the non-alcoholic range in the video and not the alcoholic brand that appeared inadvertently.

Our company holds itself to the highest standards of responsibility, and we are committed to ensuring that our marketing practices, even the indirect ones such as this, align with ethical and legal guidelines.

Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a lapse in our approval process that led to the inappropriate use of a minor in the indirect promotion of our alcoholic beverage, which was not the aim of the post.

We want to make it clear that the inclusion of a minor in this video goes against our strict policies, and we have taken immediate action to rectify the situation. The social media post has been removed, and we are conducting a thorough review of our marketing protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

We understand the importance of responsible advertising, especially when it comes to products that have age restrictions.

Facts of The Case