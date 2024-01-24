FBNBank Ghana has held the first draw of its ongoing Akye Deposit and Win Promotion (Akye Promo) to reward thirty-seven (37) customers of the Bank.

The Akye Promo was launched last year during the commissioning of the Bank’s Abeka Lapaz branch.

The maiden draw which was held at the Makola branch of FBNBank located in the Central Business District of Accra on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, was conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority on the Caritas platform.

Through this arrangement, thirty-seven (37) customers that had met the terms and conditions of the promo were selected as winners. Each of the Winners received an electrical appliance comprising Smart TVs, deep freezers, air conditioners, washing machines, sound bars, and gas cookers.

FBNBank’s Akye Promo forms part of the Bank’s efforts to encourage customers and the public to cultivate the habit of saving.

Speaking after the draw, Mr. Allen Quaye, Head of Retail Banking at FBNBank, reiterated the impressive strides the promotion has made so far and attributed its success to the massive support received from staff.

Mr. Quaye also stated that “the FBNBank Akye Promo was designed with the ordinary customer in mind, and as such, barriers to entry and draw qualification were reduced to afford a lot of more customers an opportunity to participate in the promotion and have an equal chance of winning any of these high-valued prizes, which translates into financial savings for participants. Instead of purchasing these items, participants can save money and allocate their budgets to other needs and preferences.”

Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director of FBNBank, addressed the gathering and said, “the draw aligns with the Bank’s objectives aimed at enhancing customer engagement, promoting financial growth, and strengthening the relationships between FBNBank and its valued customers. FBNBank believes in the financial well-being of its customers, irrespective of their background.”

Mr. Asante further stated that, “the Akye Promotion is another innovative campaign that aligns with our culture of regularly rewarding customers for their patronage. The Akye Promotion offers a unique opportunity for us to showcase what we mean by the gold standard of value and excellence in terms of our service and ultimately, how we put our customers at the heart of what we do.”

The Akye Deposit and Win Promotion, stylized as ‘Akye Promotion,’ is a play on the Twi word ‘Akye’ which represents excitement, success, and winning. The name was adopted by the Bank for the campaign due to its popularity as a commonly used slang and because it is often used as a catchphrase by renowned music artiste Samini, the Bank’s brand ambassador who doubles as the ‘face of the promo.’

Customers who have been drawn as winners will be invited to a presentation ceremony to receive their prizes – Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, soundbars, and gas cookers.

The second draw, which will be the Grand Draw, is scheduled to hold in April 2024, after the promo ends on March 31, 2024.

FBNBank has, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its 130 years of operation.

FBNBank Ghana has 24 branches, four service points and a network of agents across the country, with over 700 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.