A former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has expressed concern over what he likened to the Council of State’s ineffectiveness, which he said has “made it look like an anorexic institution without power.”

Dr. Afari-Gyan explained that the Council is the only body with the power to advise every public institution apart from the president, but its current work makes it appear like an institution without power.

“We will all agree that the Council of State has an imposing name but the way it has so far gone about its work has made it look like an anorexic institution without power yet apart from the president, the Council has power to advise every public institution in Ghana. Based on my own experience at the Electoral Commission, I can say that the Council takes briefings from public institutions and gives them advice.”

The former Electoral Commission chairman suggested that the Council must periodically release a report detailing the work it has done within the period to help the public assess its impact.

“I think it will help the public gauge the council’s impact if, periodically, it issues a report indicating what advice it has given to which institution.”

“In the Council’s relationship with the president, there is one thing in particular that requires clarification. The president appoints some people in consultation with the Council and some on the advice of the Council. What is the difference? Some lawyers say there is no difference at all, and that the president can do as he pleases in both instances. But others say that unlike consultation and the case of advice, the president cannot appoint unless he is so advised. If that is indeed the case, it must be made explicit in any amendment to the constitution so that the president cannot ignore the advice of the Council,” Dr. Afari-Gyan further urged.