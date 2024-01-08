The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to pursue those responsible for the eight individuals who lost their lives during the 2020 general elections.

The Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Monday, promised that the next NDC government would deliver justice to every individual who had been a victim of the current government’s misgovernance, including the families of the eight.

“Let me assure you – as we commemorate 31 years of the 1992 Constitution that restored Ghana to democratic governance – that, the next NDC government shall deliver justice to all the victims of this government’s misrule.”

“We shall go after the perpetrators who murdered the eight Ghanaians during the 2020 elections. We shall find the perpetrators. And we shall punish the perpetrators when we win power on December 7 this year.”

The NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama also, in a statement issued on Sunday to commemorate thirty-one years of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, slammed the alleged use of “thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies” that he said are often used to “disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections,” leading to the loss of the eight lives.

He described the killings as saddening and said it is unconscionable that “President Nana Akufo-Addo has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families.”

Commissioner of Police (COP), Isaac Ken Yeboah, at a press conference a week after the 2020 elections, disclosed that a total of eight lives, including three minors, were lost during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The killings occurred in various parts of the country, including Tamale, Techiman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, and Savelugu.