FBNBank has started off 2024 with its annual health walk which has come to signify the Bank’s readiness to offer the best service to its customers and to deliver a great year with a passionate team committed to ensuring that they deliver the “You First” brand promise always.

FBNBank over the past years, has engaged in a health walk with active participation across all staff groups. This year’s walk covered a distance of 8 kilometres with the over 200 participants starting from the FBNBank Head Office through the Liberation Road to 37 Roundabout. The team turned to the other side of the Liberation Road and continued from there to the Ghana Standards Authority traffic light near Shiashie. Thereafter, the participants retraced their steps using the same route back to the FBNBank Head Office. They were supported by a brass band which spurred them on with exciting tunes across genres.

Speaking at the end of the Walk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, said, “embarking on this health walk together as a united FBNBank family is a powerful testament to our commitment to well-being and also how prepared we are to offer the best service to customers and clients. Just as each step contributes to our physical health, every step symbolizes our collective journey towards a healthier and a more resilient future. As we breathe in the fresh air of this new year, let’s carry the spirit of unity, wellness, and shared purpose into every endeavor with the ultimate aim of delivering the best to our customers and clients.”

Mr. Asante further stated that FBNBank’s 2023 performance and achievements should serve as a base to build on, and he went on to enumerate the awards the Bank received. “Last year, 2023, we had a number of highs for us as a brand and business. It is a great testament to our resilience and also to our passion for what we do,” he stated.

In 2023, FBNBank Ghana was awarded the top position amongst financial institutions at last year’s Ghana Club 100 awards and ranked 10th best against its previous 55th position in the 2022 edition. This means FBNBank moved 45 places up the ladder in the overall company rankings.

FBNBank received other awards some of which are the Employee Empowerment Excellence Award, 5th Health, Environment, Safety & Security Awards, Gold Award for Financial Services (Banking), 17th Ghana-Africa Business Awards, Bank of the Year, 2023 Ghana Business Standard Awards, Ethical Leadership Award, FBNBank MD/CEO, 2023 Ghana Business Integrity Awards, Ethical Business of the Year Award, 2023 Ghana Business Integrity Awards, Employee Welfare & Diversity Award, 2023 Ghana Business Integrity Awards, Ethical Financial Services Business of the Year Award, 2023 Ghana Business Integrity Awards, Corporate Governance and Leadership Ethics Award, 2023 Stellar Performance CEO Awards, Ghana, Banking Brand of the Year Award, 2023 Ghana Business Awards, Banking and Finance Institution of the Year, 2023 Corporate People’s Choice Award, Ghana, Best Organisation for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy, 2023 Sustainability and Social Investment Awards, Ghana and Best Bank in Banking Innovation, 2023 Marketing World Awards, Nairobi, Kenya and so on.

We also increased our footprints with a new branch at Abeka-Lapaz and launched the Akye Deposit and Win Promotion, which is ongoing.”

After the Walk, the participants engaged in an aerobics session after which they were offered some refreshments. Some took the opportunity to network with customers and clients who joined the walk. Others still engaged business owners and passers-by on the Bank’s propositions, sharing with them the benefits of joining the FBNBank family.

FBNBank has, in its 27 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers.

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its almost 130 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 24 branches, 4 service points and a network of agents with over 700 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.