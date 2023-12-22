FBNBank is pleased to announce the successful organization of the Bank’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Fair, an initiative which was aimed at empowering and supporting its SME clients.

The FBNBank SME Fairs provided a critical platform for networking, learning, and showcasing the diverse range of products and services offered by Bank.

With the first fair organised from December 12th to 16th at the Atomic Branch and the second one held concurrently at the Dome, Santa Maria, and Tema Hospital Road branches from December 19th to 23rd, 2023, SME clients of FBNBank were offered the full range of benefits that are available in their relationship with the Bank.

The SME Fairs brought the Bank’s existing and potential SME customers to the selected branches for sales and networking opportunities. The SME Fair also gave FBNBank the opportunity to make it possible for some customers of the specific branches in their neighbourhoods to showcase their products and services. The Bank also used the occasion to reward their customers.

During the fairs FBNBank offered business advisory services and training to participants as part of its efforts to address the challenges that have hindered the growth and development of SMEs.

Addressing a section of the media, Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “our SME clients are the backbone of our economy, and hosting the Fairs are further demonstration of our commitment to their growth and success. We will continue to empower and lift small and medium sized enterprises with the ultimate goal of driving economic growth and prosperity in the communities we operate in. I also want to charge the entrepreneurs to help change the narrative about indigenous Ghanaian businesses in the country by tapping into the experiences of the partnership between the two companies to sustain their businesses.”

Mr. Victor Yaw Asante further extended his appreciation to the staff of FBNBank for making the events successful. He said, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member of our dedicated team for the tremendous success of the SME Fairs and your hard work, commitment, and your contributions are invaluable. I am proud to lead such an exceptional team.”

The Bank has in the last five years won a number of SME-related awards including the “Best Commercial Banking Brand” and also the “Best SME Banking Brand” at the 2022 Global Brand Awards ceremony held at the Dubai Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria on 10th December 2022. Earlier this year in August, the Bank held an SME Clinic at the African Regent Hotel under the theme “Accelerating Growth of Your SME Business through FBNBank” which was well patronized by the Bank’s customers and clients. Through that engagement, the Bank sought to help build the capacity of SMEs in areas where they have over the years been challenged resulting limited growth of their businesses.

At that event the Bank also introduced the customers to its range of SME products and services in addition to its team who remain on stand-by to support the local businesses.

FBNBank has in its 27 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the Customers.

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation.

FBNBank Ghana has twenty-four (24) branches, four (4) service points and a network of agents across the country with over 600 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking service to the individuals and businesses in Ghana.