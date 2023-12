President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Hajia Safia Mohammed as the new National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

Hajia Safia is currently the 1st Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NPP. She replaces Madam Getrude Quashiga who died on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The school feeding programme is aimed at enhancing school enrolment, attendance, and retention while also improving the overall health and well-being of the students.