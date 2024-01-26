The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised concerns over a rapid rise in cesarean section (C-section) deliveries.

According to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS), one in five births now happen through C-section, with the national rate exceeding the WHO’s recommended 15% benchmark.

This statistic, translating to a 21% C-section prevalence, raises concerns about potential overuse and its associated health risks. Addressing this is

The data from GDHS reveals that one out of every five women delivers through CS, indicating a significant deviation from suggested standards and raising fears about overuse and associated health implications.

Efforts aimed at resolving this issue may include targeted interventions such as improved maternal education on delivery options and enhanced training for healthcare providers on appropriateness.

Dr Chris Opoku Fofie, a Deputy Director of Reproductive & Child Health at GHS said, “We want to have Caesarean section but there should be a way to ensure that those who need it most are getting it timely rather than just being used as a remedy for all other women who come around.”

Since 1998, the survey has been conducted, led by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the GHS and other stakeholders.

The information is intended to be used by programme managers and policymakers to evaluate and improve existing programmes.

The fieldwork for the latest survey was conducted between October 17, 2022 and January 14, 2023.

A nationally representative sample of 15,014 girls and women aged between 15 and 49 years in 17,933 households, and 7,044 boys and men aged 15 to 59 years in half of the selected households were interviewed in the latest survey.