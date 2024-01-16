Kwame Deen Yawson, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Gomoa Central constituency, has asserted that he will win the 2024 elections.

He anticipates defeating the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah, and the independent candidate, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus.

Mr. Yawson argues that the eight-year reign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency has resulted in minimal development in the area, necessitating a change in leadership.

He points out that under the governance of the NDC, initiatives such as rural electrification, road infrastructure, and improvements to the educational system in the constituency were launched.

Kwame Deen Yawson is confident that he will outperform both the incumbent MP and the independent candidate, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), in the elections on December 7.

He believes that they will not pose a significant challenge to his candidacy.

“Kwame Deen Yawson has always remained focused. I always look to the future. I have great initiatives that are already helping the people, and I stand tall with these two that you mentioned (thus Naana Eyiah and A Plus). NDC with Kwame Deen Yawson and John Dramani Mahama, we are winning this election. So I believe what I have said is a great narrative,” he said.