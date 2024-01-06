The Minister of Fisheries and Member of the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has strongly denied allegations linking her to the reported assault on David Kobina, a journalist with Cape FM.

The alleged incident occurred on January 4, following a vetting process for parliamentary aspirants at the Central Regional Coordinating Council in Cape Coast.

In a statement, the Minister labelled the allegations as baseless and intentionally fabricated by her opponents to tarnish her reputation and gain political advantage.

She rejected the allegations and urged the respective stakeholders to refrain from making premature judgments and to allow thorough investigations into the allegations.

“We categorically reject the claim that individuals associated with our team were responsible for this regrettable act. Mavis Hawa Koomson has consistently advocated for a peaceful and constructive political environment, and our team does not endorse or engage in any form of violence. We call on the Ghana Journalists Network and all stakeholders to allow the investigative process to unfold and refrain from premature judgments. Our thoughts remain with Mr. Kwabena, and we hope for his way to recovery.”

Mr David Kobbina was assaulted by some alleged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s parliamentary vetting in Cape Coast.

The members mistook the journalist for a certain Jacob, who allegedly insulted a bigwig of the NPP on television station.

He was slapped many times, pummeled, and kicked repeatedly in the abdomen, ribs, chest, and belly by the irate supporters, who numbered more than eight.

Narrating his ordeal to the media, Mr Kobbina said he was charging his phone at the summer hut at the Central Regional Coordinating Council where the vetting was happening when he was beckoned by a man in mufti believed to be a police officer.

The man identified him (the journalist) as one Jacob who had insulted an “honourable” on UTV, showing him a picture on his phone.

But the journalist insisted it was a mistaken identity and showed the man his press tag to prove he was with Cape FM instead.

In the course of the conversation, he suddenly received a slap from behind.

“I turned around to find out who it was but then, I received another one. Before I knew it, I had been mobbed by the thugs who beat me up like a criminal,” he said.

Mr Kobbina and the journalists who were present and witnessed the assault on their colleague called for justice.

The case was reported to Mr Anthony Sackey, the Central Regional Organiser of the NPP, who condemned the attack and promised to take appropriate action to resolve the situation.

The journalists further petitioned Mr Peter Mac Manu, the Chairman of the vetting committee Team B and former

National Chairman of the Party, who also gave the assurance to act on it.

The victim had since lodged a formal complaint at the Kotokuraba police station, where he was given a form to seek medical attention.