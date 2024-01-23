The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, OB Amoah, says his decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for January 27, 2024, is based on personal grounds and is also in the interest of the party.

OB Amoah, who also serves as the Chairman of the Research Committee of the Party, indicated that his decision not to seek re-election, just a few days before the primaries, has undergone thorough consultation with the party’s hierarchy.

He added that he will actively participate in the affairs of the party both at the national and constituency levels.

“It is for the people to judge whether I will be missed or not, and I cannot say whether I will be missed or not. I have been in Parliament for four terms and have also served in the executive, gathering a lot of experience along the way. I am still active in the party. I withdrew for the national interest of the party and personal interest.”

His exclusion now leaves Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah to fiercely contest for the seat the Member of Parliament has held for four consecutive terms.

OB Amoah, however, called on delegates in the Akuapem South constituency to ensure peaceful elections on Saturday.

“I meet delegates and speak to them every time, and the most critical thing is on Saturday, we have peaceful elections and rally behind the winner to ensure that we retain the seat.”

